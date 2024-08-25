Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $131,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

MET stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $74.34. 2,629,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

