Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in GSK by 670.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in GSK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,330,000 after buying an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE GSK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,795. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.