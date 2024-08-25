Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ECL traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $247.23. The stock had a trading volume of 538,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

