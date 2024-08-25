Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Legacy Housing worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGH. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $1,532,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 43,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $29.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,200,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Articles

