Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $705,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $269.60. 1,206,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.49 and a 200 day moving average of $248.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

