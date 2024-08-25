Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $929,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,987. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

