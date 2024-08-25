Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $929,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,987. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

