Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $42,643,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.67 on Friday, hitting $539.39. 1,053,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,036. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $570.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.14 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

