Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after buying an additional 206,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,310,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

