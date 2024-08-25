Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,065,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,829,795. The company has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

