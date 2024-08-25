Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Down 5.4%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 6,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 21,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Prime Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Prime Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.