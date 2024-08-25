Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Down 5.4%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 6,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 21,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Prime Mining Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.
Prime Mining Company Profile
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Mining
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.