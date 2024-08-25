Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Hits $118.94 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00009583 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $118.94 million and $820,571.02 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

