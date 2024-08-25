Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Raised by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.42.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.94. The company had a trading volume of 548,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,986. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $341.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.49 and its 200-day moving average is $286.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

