PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUBM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reduced their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $796.40 million, a P/E ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. PubMatic’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,551 shares of company stock worth $2,432,679. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $1,249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PubMatic by 1,073.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.