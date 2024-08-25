pufETH Price Hits $2,756.23 on Top Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $410.26 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,756.23 or 0.04295653 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.40 or 0.00246869 BTC.

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 502,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 502,731.33273574. The last known price of pufETH is 2,753.93926588 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,781,581.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

