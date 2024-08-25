PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Stock Price Up 11%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. 335,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.85.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Company Profile
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.
