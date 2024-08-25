QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $106,350.29 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00247135 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01222185 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $121,739.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

