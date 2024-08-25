Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00007477 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $28,040.11 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 4.57107567 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

