Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Down 3.3%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. 421,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14,994% from the average session volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) by 37,291.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,379 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.66% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

