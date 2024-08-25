QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $164,819.06 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,819.06 and $3,146.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,068.28 or 0.99960230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012290 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198712 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,791.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

