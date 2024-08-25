Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,278. The company has a market cap of $990.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

