Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,466. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $270.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.