Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,947,000 after acquiring an additional 229,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $116.90. 2,086,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,725. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $116.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

