Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7.5% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SPXL traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,374. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.14. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $162.49.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

