Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $202.48. 2,948,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,915. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average of $202.47.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

