Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

RSG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.27. 675,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,672. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $208.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

