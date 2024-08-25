Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $978.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,749,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,689 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 2,346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 365,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

