Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Position Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rambus by 68.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 240.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

