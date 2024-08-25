Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,618 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $4,573,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,946. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $552.15. 710,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $584.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.72 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.