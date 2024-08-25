Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.