Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.29. 3,351,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,033,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

