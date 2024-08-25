Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $132.81. 200,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,426. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

