Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Pinterest by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,854 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Pinterest by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 231,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $6,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PINS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,598,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,240. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,592 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.