Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.39. 999,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

