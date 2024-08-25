Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.70. 186,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,426. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.58 and a 12-month high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.49.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

