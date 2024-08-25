Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NOBL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.56. 357,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

