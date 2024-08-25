Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NOBL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.56. 357,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.