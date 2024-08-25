Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,304.8% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.54. 2,885,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,656. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

