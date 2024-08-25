Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 303 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 370.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nutrien by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 296,122 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,696. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

