Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 4,994 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 237.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,195 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,976,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

