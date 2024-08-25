Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 130 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. 2,223,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

