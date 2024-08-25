Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 382 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.67 and a 200 day moving average of $262.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.