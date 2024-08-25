Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.21. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Regis Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

