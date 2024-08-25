Render Token (RNDR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107.62 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00009810 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $107.62 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,219,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,119,001 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

