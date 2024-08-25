Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 171 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $448,288,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 562,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. 1,771,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,815. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.