Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 11,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

UFPI stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

