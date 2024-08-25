Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of Option Care Health worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

