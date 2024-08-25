Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of Haemonetics worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth $114,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $76.25. 463,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,116.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $2,504,691. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

