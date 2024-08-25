Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.72 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,091 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of SF stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. 415,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,009. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

