Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $936.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $956.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.87.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $2,171,708.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,332 shares in the company, valued at $673,565,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,956 shares of company stock worth $79,700,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

