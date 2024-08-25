Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 163,037 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,037 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,232,321.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.78. The company had a trading volume of 412,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

