Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $32,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,841,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $123.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

